Man wanted in Iuka arrested during traffic stop in Tishomingo County

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Tishomingo County deputies made a traffic stop in Burnsville to get more than a careless driver off the roads.

The deputies pulled Danny Lane Wilson over on Highway 3-65 for crossing into the oncoming lane and careless driving.

When they called in Wilson’s information, they found he had a warrant in Iuka. Wilson was arrested.

During the arrest, deputies say Wilson tried to toss a bag of what appeared to be meth.

Deputies picked up the drugs. That and other items reportedly found with Wilson, including scales and baggies, led them to suspect that he may also have been planning to sell the drugs.

Wilson is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell.

He was taken to the Tishomingo County Jail.