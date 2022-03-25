Man wanted in Lowndes County for urinating in public

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – When you have to go, you have to go, but you can’t go on the side of Main Street.

Columbus police released this video of a man urinating as cars drove by about 10 o’clock this morning.

The man faced a business while relieving himself next to the busy street.

Now, officers want to find the man that made his private business public.

If you know this man or saw the incident call Columbus police or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.