Man wanted in North Carolina arrested in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A west Alabama man who was wanted in North Carolina on child sex crimes was arrested in Lowndes County.

34-year-old Sherman McCoy remains in the Lowndes County jail.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said McCoy was wanted in Fayetteville, North Carolina for first-degree forcible rape, first-degree statutory sex offense, sexual act by a substitute parent or custodian, and indecent liberties with a child.

Investigators from North Carolina called deputies and asked them to check an east Columbus apartment for McCoy.

During the Monday afternoon arrest, a search warrant was executed and deputies found marijuana, money, and an AR-style pistol.

Now, he’s charged with felony possession of marijuana and felon in possession of a weapon charges in Lowndes County.

Bond has not been set.

