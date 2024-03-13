Man wanted in North Carolina arrested in Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A west Alabama man who was wanted in North Carolina on child sex crimes was arrested in Lowndes County.
34-year-old Sherman McCoy remains in the Lowndes County jail.
Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said McCoy was wanted in Fayetteville, North Carolina for first-degree forcible rape, first-degree statutory sex offense, sexual act by a substitute parent or custodian, and indecent liberties with a child.
Investigators from North Carolina called deputies and asked them to check an east Columbus apartment for McCoy.
During the Monday afternoon arrest, a search warrant was executed and deputies found marijuana, money, and an AR-style pistol.
Now, he’s charged with felony possession of marijuana and felon in possession of a weapon charges in Lowndes County.
Bond has not been set.