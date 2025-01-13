Man wanted in Noxubee County after a drive-by shooting

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County investigators are hoping the public can help them find an accused gunman.

Jermaine McCleod Jr. was wanted for a Drive-by Shooting, Malicious Mischief, and three counts of Aggravated Assault.

Deputies say the shooting happened on December 15, in the Piney Woods area of Noxubee County.

Law enforcement considers McCleod armed and dangerous.

If you know where he is or have information that can help call the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers. You can also use the P3 Tips app.

