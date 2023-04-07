Man wanted in Noxubee County for shooting into car turns himself in

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man accused of shooting into a car turned himself in.

Noxubee County Sheriff Tommy Roby said Deandra Smith was taken into custody Thursday night.

Bond has not been set.

Investigators said the shooting happened in the Piny Woods area on March 21.

Deputies told WCBI there was an adult and two juveniles inside the vehicle when a bullet went through the roof of the car.

Smith is also a person of interest in two shootings that happened inside the Macon city limits.

