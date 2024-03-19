Man wanted in Noxubee County turns himself in

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The man wanted for a weekend shooting that injured a woman in Noxubee County is now behind bars.

Early this afternoon, Isaiah Bush turned himself into the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office.

Noxubee deputies said Isaiah Bush fired several shots while at the home of Tanesha Barksdale on Wells Road this past Sunday.

Barksdale was hit in the thigh.

Two children in the home were uninjured.

Bush is currently being charged with aggravated assault, but the investigation is still open, and more charges are possible.

