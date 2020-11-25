Man wanted in October burglary of Malco Theater in Columbus

COLUMBUS, MISS (WCBI) – Columbus police need your help identifying a suspect connected to a theater burglary.

Officers say this man is wanted in connection to the burglary of the Malco Theater on Highway 45 in Columbus.

The suspect allegedly entered the building after hours on October 30th.

Police believe someone gave him access to the building because there were no signs of forced entry.

The theater was unoccupied at the time of the burglary and no one was injured.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers at 800-530-7151.