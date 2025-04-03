Man wanted in Pontotoc for crashing a stolen vehicle

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Pontotoc County deputies are asking for helping finding a man that’s accused of crashing a stolen vehicle.

Marquette Kyle Hannah is wanted by the sheriff’s department.

It’s believed Hannah is connected to a stolen vehicle and a stolen gun.

Investigators believe they were taken overnight on Wednesday, April 2, or early on Thursday morning, April 3.

The stolen vehicle was found crashed out on Chapman Road.

Hannah is about five foot 11 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information call the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department at (662) 489-3915.

