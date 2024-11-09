Man wanted in South Carolina is arrested in Columbus

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man wanted in South Carolina for Exploitation of a Minor was arrested in Columbus.

Detectives with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from a detective with the Charleston County South Carolina Sheriff’s Office and a member of the South Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

42-year-old Josfat Salomon Martinez, also known as, Miguel Sierra, had been tracked to Lowndes County.

The Charleston Detective said he held four warrants on Martinez for the crime of Exploitation of a Minor.

On October 31st, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Deputies and members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force took Martinez into custody at 140 Juanita Street.

Detectives found two cell phones which contained images and videos of children being sexually battered by adults.

Martinez admitted that the phones were his, and based on the evidence of the Child Sexual Abuse Material recovered, Martinez was charged with two counts of Exploitation of Children.

Bond was set at a total of $250,000.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says the investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.