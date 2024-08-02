Man wanted on felony charge in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – They gave him a chance to turn himself in, and he did not.

Now, West Point Police are asking for your help to find him.

West Point PD is looking for Dontavious Stephens.

Stephens is wanted on a charge of felony hindering prosecution.

That charge is tied to a case of aggravated assault that occurred on June 17.

If you know where Dontavious Stephens is or have any other information on the case, call the West Point Police Department or Golden Triangle Crimestoppers.

