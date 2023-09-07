Man wanted out of Noxubee County for aggravated assault charge

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County deputies and United States Marshals are looking for a young man who is considered armed and dangerous.

19-year-old Jahennessi Clark is wanted for the charge of aggravated assault.

Deputies were called to the area of Highway 145 and the Sportsplex, near Macon, this past Friday night about a shooting.

City workers were able to give law enforcement a description of the vehicles involved.

Investigators said a vehicle was hit several times. Shell casings were also found in the area.

Clark was identified as the alleged shooter.

If you know where he is, call the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office at (662)726-5133 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at (662)494-0109.

