WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A man wanted by West Point police could also be facing charges in Starkville

Herman McGee, 35, is wanted for voyeurism by SPD.

The alleged incident happened on July 3 on Spruce Lane.

McGee is also accused of stealing a car in West Point on June 19.

That alleged incident happened on Cul De Sac Street.

If you know where McGee, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.