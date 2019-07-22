Man wanted in woman’s death killed in shootout with police

WESSON, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi man wanted in a woman’s death has been killed in a shootout with officers trying to arrest him.

Copiah County Sheriff Harold Jones tells local news outlets that Shawan Allen died Monday after exchanging gunfire with officers near Wesson, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) south of Jackson.

- Advertisement -

Jones says an officer was struck in the chest by a bullet but was wearing a bulletproof vest and wasn’t seriously injured.

Allen was one of four men wanted on capital murder charges in the Saturday shooting death of 21-year-old Zariah Antel Newton in Brookhaven. Police say Newton was shot when she and her boyfriend found their house being burglarized.

Allen was suspected of later stealing two vehicles, taking one at gunpoint.

Two other men are in custody.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)