MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Monroe County man is accused of waving a gun at a school bus on Tuesday.

Erik Buchanan, 22, of Prairie is charged with simple assault, attempt to create fear.

Monroe County Sheriff Cecil Cantrell says Buchanan passed an Oak Hill Academy school bus in a vehicle and was waiving a gun in the direction of kids on the bus.

Buchanan’s bond was set at $1013.25 in Monroe County Justice Court.