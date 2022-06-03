Man who faked his own death sentenced in child sex crime case

MISSISSIPPI (WLOX/WCBI) – A south Mississippi man who faked his own death is sentenced in a child sex crime case.

Jurors recently convicted Jacob Blair Scott on 14 counts and he was sentenced to 85 years in prison.

Back in 2018, he faked his death just days before he was set to pleady guilty.

Eventually, an abandoned boat off the coast of Alabama. Investigators found a gun and suicide note inside the boat.

After 18 months on the run, Scott was arrested in Oklahoma.

He also faces federal charges in Alabama.