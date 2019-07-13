Man with apparent explosives killed at ICE detention center

Authorities said Saturday police shot and killed a man who was armed with a rifle and throwing apparent explosives at an immigration prison in Washington state. The Tacoma Police Department in a news release said officers responded at about 4 a.m. Saturday to the privately run Tacoma Northwest Detention Center, which is a U.S. Department of Homeland Security detention facility that holds migrants.

Police said a vehicle caught fire and that the man attempted to ignite a large propane tank and set buildings on fire.

- Advertisement -

The man then attempted to light a large propane tank and set buildings on fire, police said.

Trending News

Officers said he was wearing a satchel and had flares, as well as a rifle, CBS Seattle affiliate KIRO reports.

Authorities said police arrived and called out to the man, and shots were fired. The man died at the scene. His name hasn’t been released.

An investigation into the incident has been launched and the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.