Man with warrant arrested after driving recklessly, crashing car in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – If you’re wanted on criminal charges, it’s usually a good idea to avoid suspicious behavior.

A Tupelo man learned that lesson the hard way.

Last Thursday, Tupelo police spotted a black Nissan Altima driving recklessly.

When they attempted to pull the driver over on Cliff Gookin, police said he momentarily pulled over, then accelerated quickly in an attempt to get away and crashed into an SUV.

Both drivers and a passenger from the Nissan were taken to North Mississippi Medical Center.

The passenger in the Nissan was in serious but stable condition.

The driver of the Nissan, William Shumpert, was also in serious but stable condition.

Shumpert was wanted on an outstanding warrant for a shooting into a vehicle charge tied to a November 2020 incident.

He was arrested yesterday after being discharged from medical care. On top of the shooting warrant, he is also facing a felony fleeing charge from last week’s incident.

He’s being held without bond in the Lee County Jail.

