Manager of local tax business could face 3 years in federal prison

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville woman could get 3 years in Federal prison for filing fake tax returns.

Jameka Coffey served as the manager for ABS Tax Services in Starkville when she filed illegal returns using clients personal information.

IRS investigators say Coffey admitted in federal court late Friday that she also created fake businesses in order to claim refunds.

Coffey is also suspected of training other tax preparers how to skirt tax laws.

No sentencing date has been set at this time.

Read more on the background of the case here: Federal Coffey Case Synopsis