Mangum Awarded Second Career Ferriss Trophy

JACKSON, Miss. (MSU Athletics) – Mississippi State baseball senior student-athlete Jake Mangum has been a trendsetter during his entire collegiate career, and on Monday (May 20) he became the first two-time winner of the C Spire Ferriss Trophy, given to the top collegiate baseball player in the state of Mississippi.

Finalists and the ultimate winner of the award are chosen by the state’s college baseball coaches and a panel of Major League Baseball professional scouts, along with fan voting, which accounted for a weighted 10 percent of the award.

- Advertisement -

Mangum was the leading vote getter in the fan vote, received 3,923 votes, while teammate Ethan Small finished second with 2,273 votes. Of the nearly 8,500 votes cast by fans, the Mississippi State duo accounted for nearly 6,200 of the votes, or over 70 percent.

Mangum and Small became the third set of MSU teammates to earn finalist recognition in the 16-year history of the award.

Mangum is working on one of the finest seasons in MSU history to cap a historic career for the Maroon and White. Currently, he is No. 2 nationally with 95 hits, while he sits among the top 25 in the NCAA in doubles (21st; 20), runs scored (15th; 65) and toughest to strike out (11th; 14.1).

With 95 hits on the season, Mangum has moved his career total to 370 hits over his 251 games played, which make him the Mississippi State and Southeastern Conference hits leader. In 2019, the Jackson, Mississippi native passed Jeffery Rae (335; 2004-07) for the MSU record and LSU’s Eddy Furniss (352; 1995-97) for the SEC career record.

He currently ranks tied for No. 6 on the NCAA’s all-time list with 370 career hits, equaling the total of Wichita State’s Tom Raley (1984-87), and is on pace to become the first MSU baseball student-athlete to post multiple 100-hit seasons.

Mangum also owns the school record for at bats (1,025) and is tied with Burke Masters for the top spot on the career games played charts (251). He is also among MSU’s career leaders in batting average (.361), runs scored (219), doubles (69), triples (10), total bases (474) and stolen bases (55).

Mangum and Small are also among the semifinalists for the Dick Howser Trophy and Golden Spikes Award, which each honor the national player of the year in college or amateur baseball.

Mississippi State will head to Hoover, Alabama for the Southeastern Conference Tournament this week. The fourth-seeded Diamond Dawgs will kick off their stay at the conference tournament in the final game of the day on Wednesday, May 22, facing the winner of the LSU/South Carolina game on Tuesday (May 21).