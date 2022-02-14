Manhunt underway after inmate escapes from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) – A manhunt is underway after an inmate escaped from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility.

Michael Wilson, 51, escaped on Sunday.

The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the MDOC in searching for Wilson.

Officials have set up roadblocks at Monterey Road, the Outpost, and the railroad tracks near the prison off Mississippi Highway 468 West near Pearl.

Wilson is serving life on a total of eight sentences, including two burglary convictions and for being in possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was convicted in both Jackson and Harrison counties.

He also escaped the South Mississippi Correctional Facility in Leakesville in Greene County in July 2018 and was recaptured slightly more than two days later in Ocean Springs. He was serving life then for murder in Harrison County.

If you see Wilson or know of his whereabouts, contact the MDOC at (662) 745-6611 or your nearest law enforcement agency.