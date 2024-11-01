Manning requests rehearing again after double murder conviction

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Willie Jerome Manning has asked for another rehearing.

The legal team for the Oktibbeha County man filed the motion with the Mississippi Supreme Court.

Manning was convicted of killing two Mississippi State students, Tiffany Miller and Jon Steckler.

Our state-wide news partner WLBT reported that Manning has long since claimed his innocence, and has sought post-conviction relief multiple times. His case even made it to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Attorneys for Manning said that since his conviction, several witnesses have recanted their testimony.

They also claim new ballistic evidence should be considered.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X