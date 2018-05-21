Dog, stolen during auto theft, found in Tishomingo County

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- An Alabama man’s stolen dog is found in Tishomingo County.

Sheriff John Daugherty says they arrested Shawn Scott Saturday, after finding him with the suspected dog at Tishomingo State Park.

The sheriff says Scott allegedly stole a vehicle in Russellville, Alabama with the German Shepherd dog inside, on Friday.

After the dog was found, the owner took to social media thanking the Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Daugherty says it’s unclear if the stolen vehicle has been located. When deputies found Scott, the sheriff says he was in a different vehicle.

Scott has since been extradited to Russellville.