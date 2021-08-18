Manslaughter indictments for cousins involved in fatal wreck
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Two cousins are indicted after an investigation into a deadly Columbus accident.
Joseph and Dustin Gwathney were both indicted by a Lowndes County grand jury.
Joseph Gwathney is charged with culpable negligence manslaughter and his bond is $65,000.00.
Dustin Gwathney is charged with manslaughter.
His bond is $150,000.00.
They are scheduled to go to trial in November.
Sheldon Campbell died at the scene of the crash on Wilkins-Wise Road in Columbus in August 2020
His fiance was flown to an out-of-state hospital.
Investigators believe the high-speed crash may have been the result of a race and Campbell was an innocent victim.
Columbus police say Dustin Gwathney was driving one car and had a 14-year-old passenger.
Joseph is believed to have been in a third vehicle in the crash.