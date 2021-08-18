Manslaughter indictments for cousins involved in fatal wreck

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Two cousins are indicted after an investigation into a deadly Columbus accident.

Joseph and Dustin Gwathney were both indicted by a Lowndes County grand jury.

Joseph Gwathney is charged with culpable negligence manslaughter and his bond is $65,000.00.

Dustin Gwathney is charged with manslaughter.

His bond is $150,000.00.

They are scheduled to go to trial in November.

Sheldon Campbell died at the scene of the crash on Wilkins-Wise Road in Columbus in August 2020

His fiance was flown to an out-of-state hospital.

Investigators believe the high-speed crash may have been the result of a race and Campbell was an innocent victim.

Columbus police say Dustin Gwathney was driving one car and had a 14-year-old passenger.

Joseph is believed to have been in a third vehicle in the crash.