Mantachie comes together to support its athletes

Annual 'Meet the Mustangs' event raises funds for all athletic programs in the schools

MANTACHIE, MISS. (WCBI) – Like most coaches, Andrea Adams wears many hats at Mantachie Schools.

“I am an archery coach, junior high cheer coach, and I help out with the track,” Coach Adams said.

And the new school year means football, cheer, and athletes in other sports are working hard. It’s also an opportunity to rally community support for those athletes, coaches, and students.

And it all happens this weekend.

“Saturday morning, we have youth little league football camp, which ends at 12, followed by Meet the Mustangs, where we have all of our athletic programs, from baseball, volleyball, football, cheer band, everyone is introduced, all the parents come, we meet down at the stadium,” Coach Adams said.

After all the athletes have been introduced, it’s on to the school gym for a benefit wrestling match.

Neil Taylor is with EPW Wrestling. He said it is a fun, and entertaining way to raise money for the Mustang Athletic Program.

“This will be our third year and me being a graduate of Mantachie myself, it is cool to come back here and perform for everyone in Mantachie and give back a little bit,” Taylor said.

The wrestling match not only closes out Meet the Mustangs Day, but one coach will also get in the ring.

“A lot of people think this is only for football, because I am a football coach, but it goes way beyond football, this is every athlete, we put money in all sports, here, football makes the most money, but we share the wealth with everybody,” said Coach Scott Booth.

And Coach, who is also known as “Bad Boy Booth” had a special message for ‘ K Swiss’ his challenger Saturday night.

“All my supporters will be here, the whole Mantachie community is coming out and I will drop something on you, I am not going to reveal what it will be, but I promise you will remember. Come out Saturday night and support our Mustangs,” Booth said.

You can get tickets at the event Saturday night, and you can also find out how to get tickets in advance by going to epwwrestlingms.com

