Mantachie Festival Ribbon Cutting

MANTACHIE, Miss. (WCBI)- This year’s Mantachie Festival opens with the celebration of something new.

Saturday, town officials cut the ribbon on the town’s new park pavilion. The pavilion was built using funds from a Blue Cross-Blue Shield of Mississippi healthy hometown grant.

The $2,500 grant was awarded to the town last year.

Mantachie Mayor Matt Fennell says the pavilion is the first in a series of upgrades the park will receive thanks to the grant.

“We have a park plan, a long term plan for the park of improvements. This new pavilion sets the tone for the direction we want to see our park go in. It’s going to be the centerpiece of the park going forward,” said Fennell.

The Blue Cross-Blue Shield of Mississippi Healthy Hometown Award Grant is presented annually to towns and cities that pass a set of rigorous health-related requirements.