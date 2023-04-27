Mantachie High School students organize blood drive

Students organize blood drive twice a year

MANTACHIE, Miss. (WCBI) – Students at one area high school organized a blood drive as the school year is coming to a close.

The Vitalant Blood Mobile was at Mantachie High School for the blood drive. Students, teachers, and members of the community stopped in throughout the day to take part.

The blood drive is held twice a year at the high school and students say it is a great way to help the community.

“Our main goal is to get as many donors as we can, a good thing about having the blood drive here is if you’re a senior and you give two times your senior year you get a cord for donating blood and it’s just to really help the community,” said Senior Jana Cate Thompson.

Vitalant is putting the call out for donors due to a shortage of blood on the shelves. Also, the need for blood increases during the summer as more people are outside and more accidents occur.

