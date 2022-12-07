Mantachie man charged with domestic violence against teen

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Mantachie man was charged with domestic violence against a teenager.

On Friday, Tupelo Police were called to Willett Street for a report of Domestic Violence involving a 13-year-old victim.

The suspect in the case, Cori Richard Stewart, had left the area before officers got there.

Child Protective Services also responded to the scene.

The victim was checked out by paramedics but did not immediately go to the hospital.

They did seek medical care later.

Police caught up with Stewart on Saturday.

He was charged with Felony Domestic Violence.

His bond was set at $10,000, and the case will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury.

