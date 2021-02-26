Many counties across Mississippi experienced flooding from rain

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Many counties across the WCBI viewing area experienced flooding today.

The Calhoun County Sheriffs department is encouraging residents to avoid the intersection of Jimmy Beckley Road and Cook Street in Bruce, as well as County Roads 308, 312, 313 in Big Creek.

- Advertisement -

Some areas in Chickasaw and Monroe counties also experienced flooding issues.

County officials warn drivers to stay off the roads and avoid these areas if possible. They also say motorists should never drive through water over the road.