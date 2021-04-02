Many families continue to need help during the COVID-19 pandemic

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Many families across the area still have a need for help, especially with their grocery bills.

The United Way of Lowndes and Noxubee Counties hosts a food drive today to help with that need.

One bag of groceries was given to each household that waited in line at the Columbus Soccer Complex.

Only folks Lowndes and Noxubee County were eligible.

The goal was to hand out food to 12 hundred families in the area.

Volunteers were there to donate, give, and listen to those that could use a little extra help right now.

“Who have been directly impacted by this virus… Lost a job, lost a loved one. Whatever their losses are. It is so important for them to know that there are people that want to help and that people are listening to their needs and want to address some of those needs,” said Renee Sanders, United Way Executive Director. “And we can’t do them all. And that’s okay, we aren’t going to meet all of your needs and we are not going to satisfy everything. But at least this one little bit that we can do, it gives them the opportunity to know that we care and we are there to help.”

The United Way of Lowndes and Noxubee Counties has hosted several food drives since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

However, this was the first food drive this year.