Many in Choctaw County come together following teen’s death

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) The New Year’s Eve death of 19-year-old Caden Yarbrough has rocked Choctaw County to the core.

Now the community is coming together to take a stand against the gun violence and try to be a barrier for the youth in the county.

Those who knew Caden Yarbrough described him as a loving, caring person who loved horses and just wanted to better himself. Caden’s young life was cut short Wednesday night just before the new year when police say an argument turned physical, leading to his death.

When Caden’s death began to hit Facebook, many began expressing their feelings. But a group of people didn’t want to just talk—they wanted action. So, they called an emergency community meeting Sunday at Millspring Missionary Baptist Church.

“It really affected me. Because I look at Caden as one of my own children you know being in his life growing up – cause Caden used to come by, dealing with horses and all, and the kid was a good kid. So, it really, really had an effect of me and on my grandkids because they were a part of his life, too,” said Bobby Woodard.

When Jacquline Coffee asked Bobby Woodard and Sababa Hannah to come on board, neither hesitated. Both loved kids. Woodard is an assistant football coach for the Choctaw County Chargers and Hannah is a pee wee football coach in Montgomery County.

“I know that there are kids out there that need help that just need an outlet,” said Hannah. “I love kids. And I love helping kids so if there’s anything I can do to help them, I’m going to do all I can to help,” said Woodard.

Many people expressed what they felt could help steer the younger generation in the right direction. For those in attendance, they hear and read about senseless killings of young adults in other counties, but Yarbrough’s death hit home and hit hard. For Hannah, it was an eye opener.

“What it did was opened our eyes. It’s something not normally seen here so it shocked everybody and its heartbreaking, it is really because it hit so close to home.” said Hannah.

Those who left the meeting, left with a sense of action. That they can’t let what happened at the meeting remain there and there are even more people in Choctaw County ready to go forward and help the youth.

The group is forming a mentorship program, and the goal is to be a bridge and a listening ear to the youth in the county.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.