Studies show people tend to fall short of new year goals

GOLDEN TRIANGLE REGION, Miss. (WCBI) – According to a Forbes Health study, improving fitness followed by improving finances and mental health are the top New Year’s resolutions.

Although people are well-intentioned, the success rates of people keeping their New Year’s resolutions tell a different story.

Studies show only 9% of Americans achieve their New Year’s resolutions.

Nearly 23% abandon their resolutions within the first week, and by the end of January, the number rises to 43%.

Veronica Harrison is an administrator for Community Counseling in Columbus.

She points to a common pitfall: making goals that are too ambitious on an unrealistic timeline.

“Sometimes we set goals that, I won’t say are unattainable. We put unrealistic deadlines on them. I’m going to lose 75 pounds. Well, you’re not going to lose 75 pounds in 2 weeks. It’s a slow go.”

Harrison says you can increase the chances of sticking to your resolution by first preparing for the challenge.

“Sometimes people forget to plan. That’s the major thing. It’s not written down. They have this idea of how things are going to be like and they’re gong-ho in the beginning. I mean they go to the gym every day. In the first two weeks of the new year, the gym will be covered up. You can’t find a parking space, you can’t get to the gym ’cause everybody’s in there.”

Harrison says it’s better to pace yourself with going to the gym two times a week rather than every day to avoid burnout and to have a friend hold you accountable if possible.

“It’s good to have support. Don’t have too many people. Sometimes we overload ourselves with what we think are helpers. Sometimes accountability partners are really good to have but we don’t need anybody who’s judging us.”

Harrison says the key takeaways are simple.

“So finding people who support you in what you’re trying to do and who are also willing to give you grace when you miss a target. So, I always tell people: ‘Set realistic goals, support yourself, find good support, be willing to give yourself grace, be able to redirect and restart.'”