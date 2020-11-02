Many sunny days ahead

SUMMARY: Sunny to mostly sunny skies can be expected for the rest of the work week. Some frost may occur tonight but milder air returns starting Tuesday. Mid to upper 70s are likely by the end of the week and weekend.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear, calm, and chilly. Lows in the mid to low 30s. Areas of frost are possible once again so cover your tender plants just to be safe.

ELECTION DAY: Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds SW 4-8 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear and chilly. Lows in the upper 30s to around 40.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Highs near 70.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear. Lows in the 40s.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Lows in the 40s and 50s.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Variably cloudy and mild. Just a slight chance of a shower or two. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the 50s.

