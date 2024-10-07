Mapping vehicle to begin drive through in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss.( WCBI) – A new vehicle will be rolling through Lowndes County, and you are likely to see it in your neighborhood.

Starting October 7, a truck with light detection and ranging, or lidar will be driving around to produce detailed high resolution maps of properties.

The goal is to have detailed maps and pictures of the area in the event of a natural disaster.

This can help assess damage to an area and even allow more reimbursements from FEMA and MEMA during a disaster.

The Lowndes County Board of Supervisors approved up to $350,000 for the project.

