Marcella’s Winery opens in Lowndes County

COLUMBUS, MISS. (WCBI) – The only winery in Lowndes County is now open for business.
“Marcella’s Winery” is a family-owned business in New Hope.
It opened to the public in September, offering customers a variety of muscadine wines as well a sweet blueberry wine.
The owners say also host very personal experiences for their customers.
“We do like individual tastings like if a couple comes, we can do those out in the winery which is on the other side of the house,” Elaine Baswell, owner. “But if we have a group, we would do it on the porch so we will have more space so people can get farther apart.”
The owners pick the muscadines from the vineyard located on their property.
