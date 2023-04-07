March 24, 2023, MEMA Severe Weather Update #11

PEARL, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The State of Mississippi, local officials, hundreds of volunteers, faith-based organizations, and private sector partners continue to respond to the deadly tornadoes that swept through the state on March 24, 2023. As the response continues, MEMA’s top goals are debris removal, utility restoration (power, gas, water, sewer), and assessing non-congregate housing solutions for those displaced.

IMPORTANT NOTE FOR APPLICANTS : FEMA may refer applicants to apply for assistance through the SBA. We ask applicants to continue the application process. Applicants may be eligible for additional benefits through FEMA by applying for an SBA Loan.

MEMA in conjunction with the American Red Cross and FEMA will be participating in a series of Townhall Meetings next week. They will provide residents recovering from the March 24th Severe Weather outbreak with up-to-date information on federal recovery resources. These are the location’s dates and times:

Rolling Fork

Tuesday, April 11 (5:30 p.m.)

South Delta Elementary School

138 Weathers Avenue

Rolling Fork, MS 39159

Silver City

Wednesday, April 12 (5:30 p.m.)

Neighborhood Facility Building

501 North Hayden Street

Belzoni, Miss. 39038

Winona

Thursday, April 13 (5:30 p.m.)

Zion District Association Building

213 Justy Street

Winona, MS 38967

The Mississippi Insurance Department encourages anyone with complaints about their insurance company to call their Consumer Services Line at 1-800-562-2957.

The full press release with additional information can be found here: Severe Weather Update for March 24 2023 #11

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter