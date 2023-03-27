March 24, 2023 MEMA Severe Weather Update #4

PEARL, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency continues to work with affected counties to assess damage from the severe weather and tornadoes on March 24, 2023. During a disaster, numbers are likely to change. Now that search and rescue efforts have been demobilized, MEMA can confirm a total of 21 storm-related fatalities.

• Carroll County: 3 fatalities

• Humphreys County: 3 fatalities

• Monroe County: 2 fatalities

• Sharkey County: 13 fatalities

Residents in Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe, and Sharkey Counties can now register for FEMA Individual Assistance by going online to disasterassistance.gov or calling (800)-621-FEMA (3362).

Seven counties affected by the storm have reported 1,621 homes damaged.

The following are PRELIMINARY and may change through the assessment process. These counties report some damage to homes ranging from affected to destroyed. Please view the entire update provided by MEMA here: Severe Weather Update #4 for March 24, 2023

Please take note of the most recent update regarding the relocation of the Sharkey County shelter:

Sharkey County shelter will now relocate to: South Delta Middle School – 86 Middle School Road, Anguilla, Miss. Opening at 5 p.m. on March 27, 2023.

