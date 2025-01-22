March of Mayors Food Drive underway in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Extra Tables March of Mayor’s Northeast Mississippi Food Drive is underway.

This is a statewide initiative where cities in the area collect a particular food item from January 21 through February 21.

In Columbus, the city is collecting Canned Soup, and the goal is to collect 1,000.

This is the second year Columbus has participated.

Mayor Keith Gaskin said this is a fun way for citizens and local businesses to give back.

“It is a way to give back to folks who are struggling with food, and insecurities. I think extra table feeds the nonprofit has done a tremendous job in trying to reach out and help food pantries all across the state. And so the march of the mayors is just a fun way to try to help people get involved,” said Gaskin.

In Columbus, you can drop items off at City Hall, the police department, and fire station 1.

Citizens in Baldwyn can donate canned fruit; Caledonia can donate spaghetti noodles, Canned Tuna for Oxford; canned green beans in Starkville, peanut butter in Tupelo, and dried beans in West Point.

