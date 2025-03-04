Marietta man faces several misdemeanor charges in Prentiss Co.

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A trip to Dollar General leads to several misdemeanor charges for a Marietta man.

On Sunday, March 2, the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call of a suspicious white male subject possibly under the influence at the Dollar General in Marietta.

36-year-old Blake Sparks was arrested and charged for Possession of a Controlled Substance along with multiple misdemeanor offenses.

Judge Ray Hall set Blake’s bond at $5,000.00 on the controlled substance offense.

North Mississippi Narcotics Unit Agent Taylor Walker will present this case to a Prentiss County Grand Jury.

