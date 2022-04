Mark your calendars, Noon Tunes is back

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Set your calendars so you don’t miss out on next week’s Noon Tunes in Columbus.

Holley Peel will perform from 11:30 to 1 PM at the Trotter Courtyard on Wednesday, April 27th.

Clarks Beverage will provide the drinks and you can swing over to Zachary’s for lunch.