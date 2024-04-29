Market Street Festival 2024: Street closings begin May 3

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Market Street Festival festivities begin Friday evening (May 3) meaning streets in the downtown area will be blocked off this weekend.

Some streets will begin closing Friday morning at 6 a.m. and extend to Sunday at noon. See the full list below to know which streets are closing at what time. All vehicles that are not moved from blocked streets/parking lots by closing time will be towed to the Hitching Lot Farmers Market parking lot at the owner’s expense.

PRESS RELEASE:

**** CARS NOT REMOVED BY CLOSING TIMES WILL BE TOWED TO THE FARMERS’

MARKET PARKING LOT AT OWNER’S EXPENSE*****

Streets closing from 6:00 AM on Friday, May 3, 2024, until no later than Noon on Sunday, May 5, 2024 (most likely open around 9:00 pm Saturday, May 4, 2024.)

• Main Street – 3rd Street to 5th Street South; Main Street from 5th to 7th Street will remain open until 3 PM on Friday

• 5th Street will remain open to North/South traffic only until 3 PM on Friday

Street closings from 3:00 PM on Friday, May 3 until 9:00 PM on Saturday, May 4, 2024:

• 5th Street – 2nd Avenue North to 3rd Avenue South

• Main Street from 3rd Street to 7th Street

• College Street – 3rd Street South to 7th Street South

• 6th Street – City Hall rear exit to 3rd Avenue South

• 4th Street – 2nd Avenue North to 3rd Avenue South

• 3rd Street South – barricade at 3rd/3rd South for southbound traffic only Special Entrances (FRIDAY AFTERNOON ONLY):

• COLLEGE & 7TH STREET SOUTH – First United Methodist Daycare Pick-up ONLY. Police officers at this post will allow ONLY those who identify themselves

as guardians picking up their children to enter.

Parking Lots that are CLOSED and must be VACATED after 3:00 PM Friday:

• Parking lot behind J. Broussard’s/ Hollyhocks

• Parking lot beside Catfish Alley

• Parking Lot behind US Post Office (not the small Post Office parking lot)

Festival hours:

• Concert at Soccer Complex – Friday, May 3 – 6:00 PM – 9:30 PM

• Market Street Festival (Downtown) – Saturday, May 4 – 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

• Additional Festival Information can be found at www.marketstreetfestival.com or www.facebook.com/MarketStreetFestivalColumbusMS

**** CARS NOT REMOVED BY CLOSING TIMES WILL BE TOWED ***** Any questions should be directed to the Main Street Columbus office at (662)328-6305 or the Columbus Police Department at (662)244-3500.

Press release: Market Street Festival 2024 downloadable copy

Closings map: Market Street Festival street closings map

