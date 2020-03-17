Market Street Festival postponed until September

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Friendly City’s largest event was postponed until September.

Columbus Main Street announced Tuesday that the 25th Annual Market Street Festival will now be held on September 11 and 12.

Hundreds of vendors participate in the festival that draws thousands of people to historic downtown Columbus.

The decision to postpone the festival is due to the coronavirus.

Organizers said they’re following the guidelines from the CDC and are committed to making sure people here and those who would attend stay healthy.