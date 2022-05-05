Market Street Festival Street and Parking lot closings

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus residents and businesses will need to plan ahead for parking and street closures on Friday and Saturday.

Due to Market Street Festival preparations, much of downtown will be blocked off starting at 3 p.m. on Friday.

The following parking lots will be closed and must be vacated: the parking lot behind J Broussards and Hollyhocks, the lot beside catfish alley, and the large parking lot behind the post office.

Cars not removed from public parking will be towed at the owner’s expense.

Market street festivities kick off Friday night at 6 p.m. And the festival Saturday begins at 9 a.m.

For more information on vendors, parking, and events visit the Market Street Festival website.