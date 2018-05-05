Market Street is Wrapping Up

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Today is the final day of Columbus’s 23rd Market Street Festival.

The event brought people from all over the Golden Triangle for a day of fun and entertainment.

It was a dreary start to the 2018 Market Street Festival.

But the gloomy weather couldn’t put a damper on the good times.

“It’s wonderful we have had a great crowd out here today even though the weather is like it is. We are missing a little bit of the music today, because of the weather that keeps it fun and festive but we’ve had a wonderful crowd today,” said Stephaine Godfrey.

Art, food, jewelry, and more drew people downtown.

Some people used the festival as a way to catch up with old friends.

“We have several of our friends who have booths down here, and we wanted to come and just say hello to them. Just, you know, see people. You always see different people down here and just connect with the folks in the community,” said Jody Gurley.

“It’s not only a place to buy arts and crafts but for everybody in the community to come together and show their support. It is wonderful here. The vendors appreciate it they do, we do. I enjoy meeting the people every year, and some of the same people come back to see us every year,” said Godfrey.

Others used it as a way to find gifts for themselves and for others.

“I use this venue to purchase my Mother’s Day gifts. So we find the birdhouses, jewelry, anything, everything, art, crafts,” said Godfrey.

Alvin Clinton has been a vendor for the past two years and plans on attending more.

He says the festival is a way for people to display what they are good at.

“I think it’s a good place for people to show off their talents that God give them. But you know it means a lot to the community,” said Clinton.

Organizers are already hard at work planning next year’s event