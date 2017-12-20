Marshall Sworn In

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – The new old Okolona Marshall is sworn back into office today, December 19.

The swearing in comes after a months-long process of appeals after Tommie Ivy Sr. believed the election ballots were mishandled, giving the victory to William Randle.

Now that it’s official, Ivy is ready to get to business.

“Well, I came back because the people asked me to come back and serve as the city Marshall, and I’ve got quite a few things I’ve got to do. I just want to get with the people and try to make it a better town for everyone to live,” says Okolona Marhsall Tommie Ivy Sr.

Before these appeals were made, Ivy had only lost the election by one vote.