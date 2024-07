Mashulaville issues boil water notice

MASHULAVILE, Miss. (WCBI) – The town of Mashulaville has issued a boil water alert.

Officials there said a break in the water line was the reason for the alert.

People who live near Highway 490 between Brushfork Road and Buttler Road are asked to boil their water.

According to the CDC, you should boil water for at least one minute during a boil water advisory to kill most organisms.

