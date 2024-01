Mashulaville Water Association issues boil water notice

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – With these freezing temperatures, there is a boil water notice to tell you about in Noxubee County.

The Mashulaville Water Association customers will be under the alert until further notice.

Some frozen pipes burst, causing the notice.

You should bring your water to a rolling boil for at least a minute before using it.

