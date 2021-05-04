Mask mandates lifted in both Lowndes and Oktibbeha counties

NORTHEAST, Miss. (WCBI) – County-wide mask mandates are now lifted in both Lowndes and Oktibbeha Counties.

Oktibbeha County Supervisors voted 3-2 to end the county-wide mask mandate.

In Monday’s meeting, Supervisors decided that the county will not regulate mask use.

Instead, they will leave it up to business owners to decide if a mask should be worn in their business or not.

Starkville Aldermen voted to lift the city’s mask mandate last Friday.

District 5 Supervisor and Board President Joe Williams and District 2 Supervisor Orlando Trainer were the only two board members opposed to lifting the mandate.

The Lowndes County mask mandate expired at the end of April, and was not mentioned in this week’s meeting.