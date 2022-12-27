Massive fire burns through Shuqualak Lumber Monday night

SHUQUALAK, Miss. (WCBI) – A massive fire ripped through Shuqualak Lumber Monday night.

This is a video sent to us by Freddie Poindexter.

Flames were seen shooting high in the air around 11 last night.

Shuqualak Lumber is at 87 Oak Street.

An investigation is underway into what sparked the massive fire at Shuqualak Lumber.

The company said one of the dry kilns at the Planner Mill Division is the area that was on fire.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Two kilns were damaged in the blaze.

The company is at the site working to see how much damage was left behind.

We have a photographer at the scene and will have an update on WCBI News at 5 & 6.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter