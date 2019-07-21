Massive heat wave blamed for 6 deaths

Tens of millions enduring record-setting high temperatures Heat wave fast facts Up to 200 million people could be affected from the central U.S. to the East Coast.

At least six deaths were blamed on the excessive heat: 4 people died in Maryland, while one died in Arizona and another died in Arkansas.

Several events were canceled in New York City, including OZY Fest and the NYC Triathlon. A dangerous and deadly heat wave is gripping nearly more than half of the U.S. Tens of millions are set to broil in record-setting high temperatures this weekend, with heat advisories or warnings in effect from the Midwest to much of the East Coast. The heatwave is already blamed for at six least deaths. - Advertisement - Temperatures are expected to range from the mid 90’s to the triple digits, with the heat index making it feel as hot as 100 to 115 degrees.

Trending News MLB grapples with high temperatures At Wrigley Field, misters in the back of the bleachers tried to cool the crowd. At Yankee Stadium, only one player took batting practice on the field. In Cleveland, rules were relaxed on what fans could bring into the park. Even for a sport that promotes high heat, Saturday was a scorcher across the majors. From the Northeast through the Midwest, no player, manager or umpire was spared as temperatures soared near triple digits in big league broilers. Hours before Baltimore played Boston at sweltering Camden Yards, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde pulled aside starting catcher Chance Sisco and issued a stiff directive. “I told Chance, ‘Do not go outside until the game starts,'” Hyde said. Sisco went all nine innings Friday night and was in the lineup again while backup Pedro Severino recovers from an illness. In Chicago, where it was 94 when the Cubs started against San Diego, there was a big ovation in the seventh inning — for the weather. That’s when the wind suddenly shifted and began blowing in, cooling the stadium. The thermometer read 94 in New York, too, the hottest for a Yankees game this season. The Yankees set up supplemental hydration stadiums in all three decks and the bleachers, and made announcements over the public address system reminding fans to keep drinking water. The weather began to break in some spots: A day after it was 94 when Minnesota hosted Oakland — the second-hottest start in Target Field’s 10-year history — it was about 20 degrees cooler in the Twin Cities. On Friday night, All-Star pitcher Jake Odorizzi struggled with the A’s lineup and the humid setting. “It was only like pitching in a rain forest,” he said.

NYC Triathlon donates drinks after cancellation The water and sports drinks that would have gone to New York City Triathlon participants are not going to waste, CBS New York reports. Life Time, which has been producing the NYC Triathlon for the past seven years, donated more than 12 tons, or 1,900 gallons, of water and Gatorade Endurance to be distributed to New Yorkers in need during the heat wave. This is the first time the triathlon has ever been cancelled.

Power outages hit Wisconsin Severe storms Friday and Saturday for thousands of We Energies customers in the southeastern Wisconsin area. Officials told CBS Green Bay affiliate WFRV the outages could last multiple days. A temporary outage occurred in Madison due to a fire damaging a substation. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Tips for combating heat-related sickness The extreme heat around the country has already proven to be deadly. Former New York Giants lineman Mitch Petrus, 32, died Thursday night after suffering from an apparent heat stroke. Chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook joined “CBS Weekend News” to discuss how to stay ahead of the symptoms that contributed to the deaths of at least six people, including Petrus. LaPook says to be on the lookout for early symptoms, such as dizziness, a quickened pulse and nausea. Hydration is of the utmost importance. “First thing in the morning, have a glass or two of water just to get ahead of the game,” LaPook advised. He also suggested paying attention to your urine color, as a yellower-than-normal color could signify that the kidneys are holding onto water and suggest dehydration. “You can lose a ton of fluid and electrolytes through your sweat,” LaPook also noted. “That’s generally a good thing. The more humid it is, the less efficiently your body is able to sweat but if you stop sweating altogether, that could be a bad sign and it means you’re very dehydrated and you’re not able to have enough water to sweat.”

Power outage hits NYC Thousands of New Yorkers were left without power in the middle of this weekend’s scorching heat wave, CBS New York reported. According to utility company PSEG Long Island, over 9,000 customers lost power Saturday afternoon in Far Rockaway, Queens and on Long Island. The utility reportedly restored power to their Queens customers around 6:15 p.m. however, over 2,000 Long Island customers were still in the dark. The MTA reported that A train and Rockaway Park shuttles service lost power Saturday evening. This PSEG outage is also disrupting A and S train service to and from the Rockaways. The MTA is working to restore service, and buses are running. If you’re about to leave the beach, there are going to be crowds and waits. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 20, 2019

D.C. crowds brave heat for Apollo 11 Fest The threat of triple-digit temperatures didn’t stop people from coming to the National Mall Saturday. Medical crews were standing by, ready to treat heat-related illnesses at this weekend’s outdoor Apollo 11 festival. Washington, D.C. is one of several east coast cities where high heat and humidity will make it feel like it’s over 100 degrees. City officials are monitoring the heatwave from the emergency operations center. This is the first major heat wave to scorch the country this summer. Climate scientists say we can expect to see more here and across the globe.

Baltimore heat index hits 122 Baltimore logged a heat index of 122 degrees early Saturday evening. The city is one of a handful of locations experiencing a heat index in the triple digits, including cities in the Midwest and East Coast.

Record high temperatures from Maine to Virginia People arrive to visit the beach on July 20, 2019 in Ocean Grove, New Jersey. An excessive heating warning designated for this weekend is affecting nearly two-thirds of the United States where more than 195 million people will experience temperatures above 90 degrees over the next few days. Kena Betancur / Getty Images Record high temperatures have already been recorded at New York City’s JFK Airport, Long Island’s MacArthur Airport, Atlantic City, Blacksburg, Virginia. and Millinocket in northern Maine. Central Maine, meanwhile, experienced blackouts Saturday. Thousands of Central Maine Power customers dealt with power outages, ranging from inland towns in York County to the city of Lewiston, CBS Portland affiliate WGME reports. The entire state of Maine is under a heat advisory.

NYC monitoring situation at city’s largest jail New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted Saturday that the city’s Department of Corrections Commissioner Cynthia Braun is monitoring the situation at Rikers Island, the city’s largest jail. “Summer clothes have been distributed, clinics are open 24/7, and medical personnel are on site for emergencies,” de Blasio wrote. DOC Commissioner Brann has been on Rikers Island to monitor response to the heatwave. Summer clothes have been distributed, clinics are open 24/7, and medical personnel are on site for emergencies. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 20, 2019 In a follow-up, de Blasio tweeted that for the units without air conditioning, the DOC “has fans, ice, water and access to multiple cool showers.” The average daily jail population at Rikers is over 9,000 people. The jail is located on an island between the Bronx and Queens, and is accessible by bus from Queens. In 2014, an inmate died in a cell that had overheated to over 100 degrees in February. A city official told the Associated Press the inmate “basically baked to death” when he was left unchecked for at least four hours as malfunctioning equipment caused his cell to overheat.

Severe storms threaten Minnesota After heat indexes in parts of Minnesota made temperatures feel as hot as 116 degrees, the area is under a severe thunderstorm and flash flood warning on Saturday. A compact cluster of thunderstorms are tracking due east across central Minnesota from late Saturday morning through the afternoon, CBS Minnesota reported. This line of storms could pack near-hurricane-force winds. Southeastern Minnesota is under a Flash Flood Alert until 7 p.m. CBS Minnesota meteorologist Mike Augustyniak said these aren’t your average severe thunderstorm warnings. The atmosphere is charged up in southern Minnesota even more so than Friday, and residents in the warning areas should treat these advisories as if they are tornado warnings due to the potential of damaging winds. ⚠️ HEY WINONA heads up: A SEVERE T-STORM with a history of producing 65 mph wind gusts is about 10 mins away. Get into your shelter now; this is a dangerous storm that has produced a swath of damage across southern #MNwx already, and could cause flooding pic.twitter.com/UMoDES8IOR — Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) July 20, 2019

Police ask residents to hold off on crime until heat wave is over Police in Braintree, Massachusetts, are asking residents “to hold off” all criminal activity until the extreme heat is over. “Folks. Due to the extreme heat, we are asking anyone thinking of doing criminal activity to hold off until Monday,” the department wrote in a Facebook post. “It is straight up hot as soccer balls out there. Conducting criminal activity, in this extreme heat is next level henchmen status, and also very dangerous.” The high in Braintree is expected to reach 95 degrees, with a real feel of 106 degrees. “Stay home, blast the AC, binge ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3, play with the face app, practice karate in your basement We will all meet again on Monday when it’s cooler.”

​”Heat emergency plan” activated in D.C. Massive heat wave blamed for at least 6 deaths Washington, D.C., joined dozens of cities in declaring a weather-related emergency ahead of record-breaking temperatures expected throughout the weekend. Dr. Christopher Rodriguez, the district’s director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, said officials will be monitoring the dangerous temperatures from an operations center. “This is going to be one of the most severe heat events that we’ve had in the last several years,” Rodriguez said. While midwestern cities like Milwaukee and Chicago will be affected, the East Coast is expected to take the brunt of it. Temperatures are expected to range from the mid 90’s to the triple digits, with the heat index making it feel as hot as 100 to 115 degrees. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warned the heat can be a silent killer. Doctors are warning to watch out for signs of heat illness. Symptoms can include headache, muscle cramps, nausea. another sign is a lack of sweating. — Natalie Brand reports from Washington.

​Hospital demonstrates threat of children in hot cars Millions across the country hit with dangerous heat Twenty-one children have died so far this year after being left in hot cars — a risk that rises when the temperature rises. Chicago’s Lurie Children’s Hospital demonstrated how hot a car can get. The temperature rose from 96 degrees to 124 in half an hour. The soaring heat is especially dangerous for outdoor workers. To keep Chicago cool, the city has installed hundreds of green alleys, made with materials that absorb less heat than black asphalt. New York City also has a program that paints roofs white to reflect the sun. — Adriana Diaz

Boston expected to hit 100 degrees The hot temperatures extended north to New England, where temperatures are expected to hit 100 degrees in Boston. The city has only had temperatures over 100 25 times in the nearly 150 years of record keeping in Boston, about once every six years on average, CBS Boston reported. The record temperature for July 20 is 99 degrees. The National Weather Service has issued an “excessive heat warning” for most of southern New England on Saturday, expecting heat indexes near 110. Nantucket was the only area not under the warning.

More triple-digit heat indexes on the way A new study from the Union of Concerned Scientists that found by 2050, the number of days where the heat index hits 105 will triple. By the start of the next century, Boston could have the same number of extreme heat days as Columbia, South Carolina does now. While heat waves may become more frequent and more extreme due to climate change, it’s not possible to say whether this particular heat wave is the result of climate change. — Jeff Berardelli reports from New York.

OZY Fest canceled in NYC Central Park festival OZY Fest has been canceled due to the heat wave, New York City officials said Friday. “In the case of OZY Fest, we do have in our contract for either rain events or extreme heat events. We do have the right of exercising cancellation if the heat index exceeds 105 [degrees],” NYC Park Commissioner Mitchell J. Silver said in a statement Friday. “We determined for both days, as we got updated information, that was going to be the case.” The festival advertised John Legend, Trevor Noah, Miguel, Tove Lo, Alex Rodriguez, Megan Rapinoe, Rachael Ray, Padma Lakshmi, Spike Lee and 2020 Democratic hopeful Beto O’Rourke as guests.

Ex-NFL player dies of heat stroke Mitch Petrus in 2012 Michael Conroy / AP Former New York Giants offensive lineman Mitch Petrus has died in Arkansas of apparent heat stroke, officials said. He was 32. According to Pulaski County Coroner Gerone Hobbs, Petrus died Thursday night at a North Little Rock hospital. He says Petrus had worked outside all day at his family shop, and that his cause of death is listed as heat stroke. Petrus was a University of Arkansas walk-on who played alongside Razorback greats Darren McFadden and Felix Jones and later earned all-Southeastern Conference honors. He was drafted by the Giants in the fifth round in 2010 and had a three-year NFL career, winning a Super Bowl with New York in his second season.

NYC beaches and pools to stay open late People enjoy a hot afternoon at the Astoria Pool in the borough of Queens on July 2, 2018 in New York City. Spencer Platt / Getty New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the city’s beaches and pools will stay open later than usual. Olympic-size pools and intermediate-sized outdoor pools will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Beaches will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. As part of the mayor’s executive order, all office buildings 100 feet and taller must set their thermostats to 78 degrees to conserve energy until Sunday night. At a press conference on Friday, de Blasio said this was the first time this has been done. The city’s cooling centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and in some cases, there will be extended hours, de Blasio said. The New York City Public Library announced it will open decided to open five additional branches in the Bronx, Manhattan and Staten Island on Sunday, July 21.