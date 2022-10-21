Master Gardeners meet up to share knowledge on plant care

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Gardeners from around the area met today to learn a few tips and tricks for their gardens this fall.

Master Gardeners from throughout the area met at the local regional group in Columbus today at the Extension office.

Nearly 50 people gathered and listened to speakers talk about how they can take care of their plants this fall.

“You know my hopes for the day are that people feel welcome they feel welcome they feel camaraderie, they enjoy talking with other gardeners that they either learn something new or they learn to look at something different that they already knew and I hope that no one goes away hungry because we have lots of food here today,” said Nancy Reeves, Lowndes County Master Gardener President.

The group plans to meet again sometime before next year.

